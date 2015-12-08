Schmeichel wants United to give Van Gaal time

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel believes Louis van Gaal deserves time to rebuild the team and help guide the club back to greatness.

The Dutchman has received his fair share of criticism in recent months following United's conservative approach, with the Old Trafford side recording five scoreless draws in their last nine matches.

However, Schmeichel has stressed United made a deliberate choice to appoint Van Gaal and hand him a three-year deal to get them back on track after a disappointing season under David Moyes in the wake of Alex Ferguson's retirement.

"When we picked someone like Van Gaal, who has a very big ego and personality, we also picked his way of playing football," Schmeichel said at a news conference.

"It is clear that for a certain period of time, while he is rebuilding the team, we have to accept playing in a certain way which perhaps isn't the Manchester United way.

"The objective of Van Gaal's first season in charge was to get back into the Champions League and he achieved that. This season, the goal was to do better and the team are doing better.

"Although the fans keep asking the team to attack, they understand that they need to give Van Gaal time."