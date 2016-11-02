Schmidt has interest in managing in England

Bayer Leverkusen coach Roger Schmidt has expressed an interest in managing in England in the future.

Schmidt has been talked up as a potential replacement for Arsene Wenger at Arsenal, whose north London rivals Tottenham host Leverkusen at Wembley in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Leverkusen, who are 10th in the Bundesliga having taken just 13 points from nine games, can leapfrog Tottenham in the Group E standings with a victory.

Asked about talk of him coaching in the Premier League, Schmidt told Mirror Sport: "I like English football very much, because of the culture of football in the country.

"I'm contracted with Leverkusen until 2019 but, if it was possible in the future to be a manager of an English football team, it would be very interesting for me. But, at the moment, I am very happy where I am.

"In every country there are good managers. But now is the time for the German managers, whereas in the past it's been the turn of the Italian or English coaches.

"You have a very good example in England with Jurgen Klopp. He did very well at Borussia Dortmund, twice he won the championship and is very successful at Liverpool. In the future, I'm sure he will have even more success there.

He added: "Klopp develops and improves teams. He is a fantastic example in England of a good German coach. I'm sure there are a few more in this style.

"Klopp is a good inspiration for me. I like his active style of football and also his style as a coach. Dortmund beat Bayern Munich twice in the championships and the reason for that was that they played a very aggressive style.

"Klopp showed what is possible with a brave style of football. It's good to see a manager develop in that style. If you want to over perform then you have to play differently, play very aggressively.

"He is a good inspiration and example of that."