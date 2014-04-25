Schneiderlin will not force Saints transfer

The Frenchman has reportedly been the subject of interest from reigning Premier League champions Manchester United and Arsenal this season after catching the eye with some impressive displays in the top flight.

Schneiderlin is aware that other clubs are keeping check on Southampton's highly-rated stars, but the 24-year-old is not looking to engineer a move.

"We know top teams are watching us," he is quoted as saying by The Daily Mirror.

"As long as we don't receive a concrete offer, and as long as the club says they won't sell, I will never force a transfer."

Schneiderlin moved to St Mary's in June 2008 and has been with Southampton throughout their rise from League One to the Premier League.

He has been a mainstay in Southampton's first team this season, making 31 league appearances.