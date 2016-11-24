Scholes backs Griezmann for Manchester United move

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes thinks Antoine Griezmann should be a transfer target for the Premier League side.

Griezmann, whose six goals for France won him the Euro 2016 Golden Boot, has been regularly linked with a switch from LaLiga outfit Atletico Madrid.

Speaking ahead of United's 4-0 Europa League win over Fenerbahce on Thursday, Scholes suggested Griezmann should be on the club's radar.

"I think Griezmann would be up there," Scholes told BT Sport when asked who should be signed as a long-term replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"He looks like a top centre forward for Atletico.

"I think we need to be in the market for someone like that."