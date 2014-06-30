Scholes: Kroos can boost Man United midfield

Bayern Munich star Kroos - who is currently representing Germany at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil - has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in the past, with United reportedly keen to bolster their engine room following a disappointing seventh-placed finish last season.

Louis van Gaal, who will take over as United manager upon the completion of his role with the Netherlands at the World Cup, has already signed midfielder Anders Herrera and Luke Shaw from Athletic Bilbao and Southampton respectively.

United legend Scholes - who won 11 Premier League titles with the club - believes Kroos would add the quality that United require to return to the elite of world football.

"I love watching Toni Kroos," Scholes wrote in his blog for Paddy Power.

"I think he's brilliant. I love the way he controls the ball and controls games. He can really play a pass and has superb vision.

"Kroos is capable of scoring goals too, from outside the box on either foot.

"I just wish Man United had signed him (yes, it is good to see United bringing in new players, but they haven't signed anything like the quality of Kroos)."