Schweinsteiger 'flattered' by Man United interest - Rummenigge

Bastian Schweinsteiger is "flattered" by the interest shown in him from Manchester United, according to Bayern Munich chief executive officer Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

The Germany international is out of contract in 2016 and is facing up to one final season at a club where he has spent his entire senior career.

However, having been plagued by injuries last term, the 30-year-old midfielder is no longer the guaranteed starter he once was at Bayern.

And, with Euro 2016 on the horizon, Germany captain Schweinsteiger is flattered by the apparent interest from England.

"I have spoken to Bastian on the phone while we have been on holiday and will speak again now that he is back," said Rummenigge at a sponsors' event.

"I won't hide the fact that I have taken during these conversations that he is flattered by the interest from England."

Schweinsteiger worked under United boss Louis van Gaal at Bayern, when he was converted from a winger into a more central midfielder.