Scotland name separate squads for March friendlies

Scotland have named two separate squads for their friendly matches against Czech Republic and Denmark this month.

Manager Gordon Strachan selected 19-man groups for each of the games, with only a handful of players included in both.

Watford's Ikechi Anya, Marseille striker Steven Fletcher, Brighton's Gordon Greer, Celtic's Charlie Mulgrew and Norwich City defender Steven Whittaker are the only men available for both matches on March 24 and March 29.

Other than those five, Strachan will have fresh players to choose from for each contest with Kenny McLean of Aberdeen handed a first international call-up for the away game with Czech Republic.

The home match against Denmark sees debut squad appearances for Nottingham Forest's Oliver Burke and Leeds United defender Liam Cooper as well as Celtic's Kieran Tierney, Brighton's Jamie Murphy and John McGinn of Hibernian.

The two games will be the first time Scotland have played since their unsuccessful qualification campaign to reach Euro 2016 came to an end last October.

Despite the failure to reach France, Strachan signed a new two-year deal to remain in charge for the bid to qualify for World Cup 2018.

Scotland squad to face Czech Republic: Bain (Dundee), McGregor (Hull City); Berra (Ipswich Town), Greer (Brighton), Hutton (Aston Villa), Martin (Norwich City), Mulgrew (Celtic), Robertson (Hull City), Whittaker (Norwich City); Anya (Watford), Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday), D Fletcher (West Brom), McDonald (Wolves), McLean (Aberdeen), Phillips (QPR), Snodgrass (Hull City); S Fletcher (Marseille), Naismith (Norwich City), Watt (Blackburn Rovers)

Scotland squad to face Denmark: Gordon (Celtic), Marshall (Cardiff City); Anya (Watford), Cooper (Leeds United), Greer (Brighton), Hanley (Blackburn Rovers), Mulgrew (Celtic), Tierney (Celtic), Whittaker (Norwich City); Bridcutt (Leeds United), Brown (Celtic), Burke (Nottingham Forest), Forrest (Celtic), McGinn (Hibernian), Murphy (Brighton), Ritchie (Bournemouth); S Fletcher (Marseille), Griffiths (Celtic), Martin (Derby County)