Scott McKenna hails new rival Andy Considine ahead of Scotland’s Serbia clash

Scott McKenna has seen a new rival for a place in the Scotland back line emerge in impressive fashion and he could not be happier.

The Nottingham Forest centre-back missed last month’s triple header through injury and the Scotland defence became even more stretched when Kieran Tierney and Liam Cooper dropped out.

Steve Clarke turned to Aberdeen defender Andy Considine and the 33-year-old helped Scotland keep another two clean sheets to make it three on the trot and four victories in a row.

McKenna is back in the squad ahead of Thursday’s Euro 2020 play-off against Serbia in Belgrade and is delighted to have his former Dons team-mate Considine for company.

Andy Considine made his Scotland debut aged 33 (Steve Welsh/PA)

“I couldn’t have been any happier for Andy,” McKenna said.

“Obviously I played probably nearly all my games for Aberdeen, more than 100 games, next to Andy, whether he was left-back or centre-back.

“And the help he gave me even since I was a kid coming though the academy at Aberdeen, he helped me so much. So I couldn’t have been any happier for him and I couldn’t wait to text him when I heard the news.

“Even when I was settling into the team, having that experience next to me, any time I made a mistake he was there to clear up for me. The bits of information he gave me on the pitch helped me massively.

McKenna, left, in action for Forest (Tim Goode/PA)

“I have no doubt that Andy played a massive part in getting me to where I am just now.

“You will struggle to find a better professional than Andy. He is so regimented in everything he does. He doesn’t change much at all and that’s probably why at the age he is he never misses a training session, never misses any games.

“The two games he played last month for Scotland showed exactly why everyone was campaigning for him to get that call-up.

“It’s just good both of us are here and both trying to push everyone in the squad for that place in the starting XI.”