Premier League star addresses viral 'I'm a Celebrity' story

Alex Scott will appear on this year's series of I'm a Celebrity

Alex Scott has gone from strength to strength since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in 2023.

The midfielder has excelled under Andoni Iraola in the Premier League, so much so that he has earned his first call-up to the England national team for the upcoming international break.

But the 22-year-old might still be overshadowed in the headlines by his namesake, Alex Scott, the former Lioness turned television presenter who has been announced as a contestant on the next series of 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'

Alex Scott set for Serbia... not the jungle

Alex Scott could make his England debut in the upcoming qualifiers (Image credit: Getty Images)

That might, of course, have led to some confusion, but Bournemouth’s Scott will certainly not be jetting off to the Australian jungle.

Instead, he will be out to earn his first England cap as Thomas Tuchel’s side face Serbia and Albania in World Cup qualification.

Asked about the reaction to his England selection, as well as the 'I’m a Celeb' confusion, Scott said: "They said I've done well getting called up and going on 'I'm A Celebrity' at the same time!"

“Obviously, Alex Scott, the female footballer, has done amazing things for the country and in an England shirt.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It's amazing for her and me to have the same name. I'm not sure if there's been many or ever, if I do get on the pitch on Thursday or Sunday, that have shared the name and both played for the country."

Scott’s half-sister, Maya Le Tissier, has represented England 10 times since making her debut in 2022.

The Bournemouth star revealed he has sought advice from his relative, who is now Manchester United captain.

Alex Scott has asked half-sister Maya Le Tissier for advice (Image credit: Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

"It was more just enjoy it and be yourself," he said. "Show what you can do and do what you've been doing for all these years. Growing up we'd fly over every weekend together. She would have her games for Hampshire and I'd be playing for Southampton as a kid. She's seen me grow a lot as a person, as a football player as well.

"I think back in the day when I was back home playing local football, she would have never thought I would go on to become a professional.

"We speak most days. She's obviously so pleased for me. She texted me straight away as soon as she got the news. It's nice to have someone around who has experienced it and been around the Lionesses and England in general.”