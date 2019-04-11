Scott Parker remains relaxed over Fulham future despite relegation

Caretaker boss Scott Parker insists he remains relaxed over his future after Fulham’s relegation.

The Cottagers host Everton on Saturday, their first game since an immediate return to the Sky Bet Championship was confirmed earlier this month.

Parker has been in temporary charge since Claudio Ranieri was dismissed in February and has lost all five of his games.

Fulham are second bottom of the Premier League, winning just four games, but despite the uncertainty surrounding the club, Parker is not concerned about his role.

He said: “I’m not focusing on me. I just want to improve things. The most important thing for me is sending out a team where people can see organisation and belief, and hopefully that gets us some results.

“I’m in constant discussion with the owner about how we can improve things. I’m looking at the long-term future of the club, whether I’m the manager or not.

“It’s down to ownership, who they feel is the best person to lead this football club.

“My main focus right now is that we haven’t got a result. I want to send out a team on Saturday that is going to give everything. That is honestly my main focus.

“Ultimately, I’m just focused on the team. It’s been a rough road for us, and relegation of course brings uncertainty, not just for players but for staff as well.”

Relegation was confirmed after a 4-1 defeat at Watford this month and the Cottagers welcome Everton having lost nine-straight games.

They are closing in on equalling a club record of 11 consecutive defeats, set in 1961/62, but Parker insists they still have fight left.

“The dust has settled a little bit after what was an emotional night at Watford,” he told a press conference.

“As much as we are disappointed with the season, we move on. We have five games left and we have half an eye on next season.

“I can categorically say I see a real hunger and desire with these boys. I can’t brand one of the players with a lack of that. I wouldn’t accept that.”

Fulham remain without long-term injury victim Marcus Bettinelli (knee) but Alfie Mawson (knee) is closing in on match fitness.