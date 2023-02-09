Sean Dyche forced Everton kit man down to nearest sports shop after banning two items at training ground

Sean Dyche forced the Everton kit man to make a trip to the closest sports shop to the club's Finch Farm training ground, after the new manager realised there were not enough pairs of socks for training - while also banning beloved items among a footballer's wardrobe.

Indeed, since joining the club, Dyche has banned Everton's players from wearing snoods and hoods during training, often worn by players in the winter months to keep warm.

However, ever the no-nonsense type of manager, Dyche has forbidden his players from wearing them. At the same time, he has also introduced full-contact training sessions at the club, in a bid to gain more commitment from his underperforming players.

Players have been asked to wear shinpads as a result, which require longer, traditional socks to take the place of sports socks Premier League stars often wear during the week. Everton didn't have enough pairs of these types of socks at their Finch Farm training ground, though, leading to Dyche sending the kit man to rush to the nearest sports shop.

Dyche's training methods have already worked on the pitch for Everton, with the Toffees beating league leaders Arsenal 1-0 at Goodison Park last weekend, the 51-year-old's first game in charge. His former Burnley defender James Tarkowski scored the game's winning goal, after nodding in a corner in the second-half.

That win represented Everton's first victory in nine games, helping them to move closer to sides just above the relegation zone. After 21 games played, Everton are 18th in the Premier League with 18 points, just above Bournemouth and Southampton.

They're within touching distance of the sides above the drop zone, though, and a win on Monday against Merseyside rivals Liverpool could see them leapfrog West Ham, Wolves and Leeds United - should results go their way.

Of course, beating Arsenal doesn't mean the job is finished yet, as Dyche testified after the game.

“There are still layers on top of that performance, obviously. We can deal with the ball better at times,” Dyche said. “But I wanted an urgency, I wanted passion to the play and a commitment to the shirt. That was on show.

"We needed a base to work from, so I am pleased about that because the performance was really important to me.

“The results come and go, we want them to come, of course, but the performance was very important to me. To see the players had accepted what we had tried to get into them, and then going out and delivering.”