OFFICIAL: Everton confirm Sean Dyche as new manager

Everton have confirmed the appointment of former Burnley boss Sean Dyche as the club's new manager, bringing to an end their search for Frank Lampard's replacement.

Lampard was relieved of his duties last Monday, with Everton mired in a series of on and off-field problems. Dyche takes charge with the Toffees second-bottom in the Premier League table, level on points with bottom club Southampton and desperately fighting against relegation. The team are winless in their last 10 matches in all competitions and the fans have turned against the board.

Dyche emerged as the favourite for the job in recent days, with former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa also interviewed. He arrives on a two-and-a-half-year deal, his first job since being fired by Burnley last year. The Englishman, who is known for his pragmatism and straight-talking demeanour, is seen by many as the perfect antidote at a club lacking and kind of playing identity. Dyche regularly defied expectations while at Burnley, keeping the club in the top flight for years and even taking them to Europe. He was sacked during Burnley's relegation campaign last season, though he was not in charge when the Claret's demotion was confirmed.

Over the past decade, Everton have spent lavishly on players and staff, without making any real progress. Fans feel the club has gone backwards under owner Farhad Moshiri and are desperate for someone to come in and stop the rot.

Dyche's first game as Everton manager comes against league leaders Arsenal this Saturday.