Lazio open to offers for Manchester United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – and here's how much they want

Lazio president Claudio Lotito has revealed that the club are open to offers for midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Manchester United have lined up the Serbia international as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, who is keen to join Real Madrid.

Milinkovic-Savic was named as Serie A's best midfielder last season and is reportedly interested in a move to Old Trafford.

And Lotito has opened the door to a transfer in an interview with Sky Italia, although the Italian insists Lazio's asking price - thought to be around £90m - must be met.

"We'll see the conditions that line up," he said. "Milinkovic has a good rapport with the club, just as the club has with him.

"If some offers were to be presented, we'd evaluate them with a spirit of collaboration that looks after the interests of the club and the player.

"We'll make the decisions that are best for everyone. The investments we made last summer should've allowed us to qualify for the Champions League, but we hope to have learned from the experience."

Milinkovic-Savic scored five goals and provided three assists in 31 Serie A outings last season.

