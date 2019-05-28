Real Madrid talisman asks to leave the club amid Chinese interest – report

Sergio Ramos and his representatives have planned a meeting with Florentino Perez to discuss the Spaniard's furture.

Acccording to La Sexta, Ramos has a lucrative offer from China and wants his president's blessing.

However, it is thought that Perez will not allow his captain to leave.

The talismanic Ramos has won four La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies, helping to finally land La Decima, during his 14 years in Madrid.

The growing speculation is reportedly encouraging interest from other European clubs too.

