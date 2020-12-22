Sergio Reguilon ‘very much aware’ of Spurs trophy drought and keen to end it

Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon is aware of how long the club have had to wait to win a trophy and is determined to end the drought this season.

The Spanish left-back, who joined from Real Madrid this summer, was 11 when Spurs last lifted silverware – the 2008 League Cup when Jonathan Woodgate’s extra-time header earned a 2-1 win over Chelsea.

The same competition represents Spurs’ best chance of claiming glory this term as they need to win just three more games, starting with a quarter-final at Stoke on Wednesday.

Boss Jose Mourinho was brought to north London to deliver trophies and Reguilon insists the players are just as desperate to end the wait.

“I am very much aware of it,” he said. “You are aware of stuff on social media and how the fans are really keen to win a trophy.

“But believe me, if the fans are keen to win a trophy, we have even more desire as players and as a squad.”

The visit to the bet365 Stadium may be something of a culture shock for Reguilon, who had only played in Spain until his move to England.

The defender is still aware of the ‘cold and windy night in Stoke’ phenomenon, but is not phased by it.

He said: “From watching the Premier League, I am aware of their reputation and know what it is supposed to be like to play there from watching their games. That and playing against them on FIFA!

“I am the sort of player who is ready for every game I am selected for. I am a very competitive guy and I am a very competitive player as well.

“If the manager decides that he wants to use me in this particular match I will be ready just like every other game.

“I will jump for every aerial challenge and run to make every tackle and fight for every ball. Yes, I will be ready if selected.

“But the main thing about football is that if the pitch is fine, it does not matter if you are in top-notch luxury dressing rooms, or average ones. What happens out on the field is what matters.

“The state of the dressing room will be put to one side once we cross that white line.”

Stoke are not the proposition they once were, but have found some form in the Championship this season and have conceded just three goals across their last seven games.

But Reguilon believes his side have the quality to prevail.

“We are a strong outfit both physically and mentally as well,” he said. “The thing about English football is that every game you play is a tough encounter.

“Obviously some teams are stronger than others, some line-ups. But it is all about Tottenham going into it with the right attitude and concentrating for the whole 90 minutes.

“If we do that with our quality of players – and that tough mental attitude that we have – we have got a good chance of getting through in those matches.”