Tottenham in sudden late-window move for Conor Gallagher: report

Tottenham are ramping up their transfer business in the final few days of the window, and it could include a move for Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher.

Spurs seem to have snatched Xavi Simons away from Chelsea, akin to the way Eberechi Eze moved to Arsenal after seemingly being set to join Thomas Frank's side.

They are now looking to add more depth to their midfield, and after missing out on Morgan Gibbs-White earlier in the summer, they have turned their attention to Gallagher.

Tottenham 'stalking' Gallagher ahead of potential late swoop

Conor Gallagher celebrates after scoring for Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid in the Champions League in March 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gallagher left England last summer, joining Atletico Madrid from Chelsea for a fee in the region of €42 million.

He was part of the England squad that reached the final of EURO 2024, and captained Chelsea regularly in the 2023/24 season following extended absences of Reece James and Ben Chilwell.

Conor Gallagher after scoring for Chelsea in the 2023/24 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish outlet Marca, in their Friday edition have claimed that Tottenham are 'stalking' the midfielder and they are the club most interested in him before the transfer window closes on Monday.

Atletico Madrid do not want to sell Gallagher and are believed to want more than the €42 million they shelled out 12 months ago in order to let him leave.

They consider their summer business finished, and only a move for Gallagher would change that.

Spurs are not the only English team interested in securing his services this summer, with Crystal Palace reportedly keen on bringing him back to Selhurst Park after he spent the 2021/22 season on loan there.

Conor Gallagher playing for England (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Tottenham, this would represent good business, especially if they could pull of a deal lower than the €50 million asking price set by Ateltico.

He is a tenacious midfielder, and is incredibly versatile, and would provide excellent depth for them as they head into the Champions League.

Transfermarkt value Gallagher at €40 million.