Friday Football Quiz, episode 87: Can you get 20 correct answers?
Ready for your weekly instalment of the hardest football quiz on the planet?
Welcome back to our world-famous week-ending football quiz.
The Friday Football Quiz is your chance to show off your ball knowledge: we're challenging you with 20 questions ranging from tricky to near-impossible, as we delve into subjects ranging from managers and players to stadiums and competitions, both here and overseas.
So kick your weekend off the right way, and remember to share with your friends and tell us how you did in the comments: over 15 in this quiz and we'll take our hats off to you.
Handpicked football quizzes we know you'll love
You’ve successfully navigated the twists and turns of the Friday Football Quiz, proving you’ve got the trivia knowledge to see you through the weekend. But the quizzing machine, powered by Kwizly, never stops spinning. We've got a batch of brain-teasers that demand deep knowledge of the Premier League's workhorses, greatest goalscorers, and the players who followed one specific manager.
We start with a dive into the life of one of the Premier League’s managerial journeymen: see if you can name every player to feature for Nuno Espirito Santo in the Premier League at Wolves, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest? We then ask you to remember the club legends who only ever wore one shirt: can you name the top 20 appearance-makers to have only appeared for one Premier League club? It's a tribute to the dedicated, one-club players of the modern era.
Next, a focus on the biggest numbers in the game. It’s a huge undertaking, but you should try to name the top 100 scorers in Premier League history. We follow that with a look at the most important players for the national side since the millennium: can you name every player to have scored for England since 2000? This spans all the major tournaments and qualification campaigns of the last two decades.
Finally, for something a little different to test your brain over the weekend, we have FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 24, featuring clues on Championship managers, Champions League finals and champagne football. Don't let your trivia score drop: get the latest challenges delivered by joining the FourFourTwo newsletter right here.
