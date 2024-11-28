Serie A duo want to sign Arsenal defender to bolster title credentials: report

Arsenal are at a crossroads over the future of one in-demand defender.

Mikel Arteta once again seems to prefer the dependable duo of William Saliba and Gabriel this season, with the Gunners having already kept four clean sheets, the joint-third highest in the Premier League. Riccardo Calafiori's addition has also helped matters, along with the return to first-team action for Jurrien Timber.

But with January approaching, two clubs in Italy have approached Arsenal's hierarchy and want to sign a sidelined member of Arteta's squad to help bolster their own chances at success.

Napoli and Fiorentina want to sign Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior

Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior has made just two starts this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jakub Kiwior has once again faced real problems in mustering a way into Arsenal's first team, showing how competitive it is to play regular football at the Emirates.

The 24-year-old has failed to start a Premier League game this campaign and has seen minutes in the Carabao Cup a better avenue. But given his age and international pedigree with Poland, Kiwior may now be wondering when his big break will come.

Jakub Kiwior has appeared as a substitute twice in the UEFA Champions League this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TuttoMercatoWeb, Serie A sides Napoli and Fiorentina have launched enquiries into Kiwior’s signing. Both would like to agree to a loan deal with the Gunners, but Arteta and his side are only open to a permanent sale to the tune of £17m.

Napoli and Fiorentina have made impressive starts to the season, with just four points currently separating the top six teams in the division, of which both are included.

Kiwior joined Arsenal from Spezia for £17.5m back in January of 2023 and is able to operate at left-back or left centre-back. A Poland international, he also has 31 caps for his country to his name.

Arsenal are now left with something of a headache if the reports are true. Kiwior is a more than capable defender and if injuries begin to creep in between now and the end of the season, they could need a player of his calibre.

In FourFourTwo's view, Kiwior's future is a tricky one to predict given he obviously isn't trusted by Arteta to start in the Premier League or in risky fixtures. We think a six-month loan deal could work for all parties this winter.

Arsenal are back in Premier League action on Saturday evening, as they take on London rivals West Ham United at the London Stadium.