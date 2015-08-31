Serie A Deadline Day: Juve and Inter busy as window closes

Juventus added Mario Lemina and Hernanes to their midfield as the Serie A champions bolstered their squad on transfer deadline day after a poor start to the new season.

Massimiliano Allegri's men have begun the campaign with successive league defeats following a significant revamp during the close-season.

And the Turin club have clearly identified the midfield - shorn of Arturo Vidal and Andrea Pirlo in pre-season - as a weak point, signing Marseille's Lemina on loan with an option to buy and bringing in Hernanes from Inter on a three-year deal worth €11million.

Leaving Juve are Paolo De Ceglie and Mauricio Isla, who have each joined Marseille on loan deals.

As well as Hernanes, defender Marco Andreolli, midfielder Saphir Taider and Ezequiel Schelotto have all left Inter.

Andreolli joins Sevilla on loan with an option to buy, Taider moves to Bologna on a two-year loan and Schelotto has had his contract terminated.

But Inter have also been busy on the incoming front, with Roma striker Adem Ljajic arriving at San Siro alongside Galatasaray pair Alex Telles and Felipe Melo, who will link up against with former Gala boss Roberto Mancini.

Ljajic and Telles have agreed loan deals, but Brazilian midfielder Melo comes in on a permanent transfer.

Roma, having beaten Juve 2-1 on Sunday, completed deals for Dinamo Moscow's William Vainqueur, Newell's Old Boys' Ezequiel Ponce and Santos defender Emerson Palmieri.

Jakub Blazczykowski completed a loan move from Dortmund to Fiorentina, who also signed Uruguayan striker Jaime Baez and Spanish midfielder Joan Verdu.

Milan missed out on Zenit's Alex Witsel as Hachim Mastour and Alessandro Matri left for loan spells at Malaga and Lazio respectively.

Carpi signed World Cup winner Cristian Zaccardo and Marco Borriello, and Empoli brought in Marko Livaja, Uros Cosic and Leandro Paredes on a loan deal.

Marko Krivicic moved to Bologna, Felipe completed his return to Udinese while Genoa made a double swoop for Blerim Dzemaili and Cristian Ansaldi.