Serie A Preview: Cesena v Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri's side head to the Stadio Dino Manuzzi seven points clear of Roma at the top of the table as they chase a fourth straight title.

Juve are heavy favourites to rack up a 17th league win of the season, too, as 19th-placed Cesena have tasted victory in just three of their 22 top-flight fixtures this term.

Allegri will be without Serie A's top scorer Carlos Tevez this weekend as the Argentinian serves a suspension, but defender Ogbonna - who could return after an ankle problem - believes Juve have the strength in depth to cope without their leading marksman.

"I do not think that the absence of Tevez will create problems," Ogbonna told Sky Sport Italia.

"This year there have been many absences and there were many alternatives that can take the place of the alleged owners.

"We have to be focused. The fact that Roma can win in the afternoon is not a pressure. Our goal is to make three points in Cesena."

Cesena were boosted by the signing of free agent Gaby Mudingayi on Thursday, and have won two of their last three in Serie A - including a surprise 2-1 victory over Lazio on February 1.

However, coach Domenico Di Carlo was unhappy with his team's attitude in their 2-0 defeat at Empoli last time out, and is under no illusion as to the size of their task on Sunday.

"Our next game with Juventus is difficult," he said. "But Cesena have to go for every point in order to secure safety."

Juve beat Cesena 3-0 in the reverse fixture earlier this season, with Arturo Vidal scoring twice at Juventus Stadium in September.