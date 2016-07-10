Sevilla agree Correa deal

Sevilla have agreed a deal to sign Joaquin Correa from Sampdoria on a five-year contract.

Both clubs confirmed on Sunday that the transfer will go through pending the successful completion of a medical, with the player having agreed terms with the Europa League winners.

Reports in Italy suggest the transfer fee for Correa is in excess of €13million, with significant potential add-ons to be paid by Jorge Sampaoli's new side.

Attacking midfielder Correa, 21, began his senior career with Estudiantes before signing for Sampdoria in January 2015.

Since then he has made 31 Serie A appearances – 25 of which came last season – and scored three goals.

Correa has been named in the Argentina squad for next month's Olympic Games in Brazil.

His addition follows Sevilla's signings of Hiroshi Kiyotake and Pablo Sarabia as well as the loan arrival of Matias Kranevitter as they look to rebuild their squad following the departures of key midfielders Grzegorz Krychowiak and Ever Banega.