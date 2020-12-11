Shalulile: We're all about teamwork

Mamelodi Sundowns forward Peter Shalulile has opened up about his formidable partnership with Themba Zwane and Kermit Erasmus.

Shalulile, Zwane and Erasmus has formed a great front three for the Brazilians and have already contributed 11 goals for Sundowns so far this season.

Individually, Shalulile has managed to already bag three goals and assists a further two from six appearances across all competitions since joining Sundowns from the now-defunct Highlands Park.

The Namibian International has since revealed that his current form is due to hard work on the training pitch and working with 'great players', who made his transition to Sundowns 'easy'.

'I fitted in very well, I am still learning every day. When you play with great players daily, they make things easy for you. I get help from coaches daily and on top of it, the telepathic understanding I am developing with Themba, Erasmus and the rest of my teammates is what makes me believe,' Shalulile told his club's official website.

'We have been working hard at training also supporting each other. We give thanks to the guys behind us, as they do all the hard work, from the keeper, the defenders and also the midfielders, it’s teamwork and that is what we are about at the club.'