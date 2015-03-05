Sherwood wants blood and thunder FA Cup tie

The Midlands rivals met in the Premier League on Tuesday, when Sherwood earned his first win at the helm to move Villa three points clear of the relegation zone.

Christian Benteke's last-gasp penalty proved decisive in a hard-fought affair, and Sherwood expects more of the same when Tony Pulis' side return in the last-eight Cup match this weekend.

"It was good to see an old-fashioned derby," Sherwood said.

"On Saturday, I don't want to see them kissing and cuddling each other and neither do the fans."

Sherwood knows his side have room for improvement as they seek to build on an important victory that bolstered their top-flight survival hopes.

"I can't worry about what they're going to do. If they improve then we will have to, also," Sherwood added.

"We were very happy with our first half performance on Tuesday, but we ran out of steam a bit after the break.

"We should have gone in 3-0 or 4-0 up, but we will improve."