Silva and Alex in PSG squad for Barca trip
By app
Paris Saint-Germain centre-backs Alex and Thiago Silva have been included in Carlo Ancelotti's squad for the Champions League quarter-final return leg at Barcelona on Wednesday despite injury concerns.
Italy midfielder Thiago Motta, who has only played one game since late January because of a recurring groin injury, was also named for the trip.
PSG will be without suspended holding midfielder Blaise Matuidi as the Qatari-backed club look to qualify for the last four after drawing 2-2 at home in the first leg last week.
Thiago Silva remains a doubt after picking up a knock on his knee in the first leg.
The Brazil defender was left out of PSG's squad at Stade Rennes last Saturday while compatriot Alex also missed the 2-0 win because of a thigh problem.
