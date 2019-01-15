Simeone focused on matches, not transfer dealings

Diego Simeone insists his focus is solely on Atletico's Madrid's upcoming matches, as he cannot control what happens in the January transfer window.

Key defenders Lucas Hernandez and Diego Godin have been linked with moves away from the Wanda Metropolitano, while Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata is among those to have been touted as a possible target for Atletico.

Ahead of the second leg of his side's Copa del Rey tie against Girona, Simeone made it clear he was only concerned with on-field matters.

"I live in training to training, match by match, day by day," said the Atletico head coach.

"I focus on looking for those who can hurt Girona. The rest will happen no matter how much you analyse or not analyse, think or not think. No matter what you want or not, what will happen will happen. That is our reality."

Simeone refused to comment on reports linking Atletico with Morata but did outline the value of experienced centre-half Godin.

"The importance of Godin for us is clear," Simeone added.

"I hope he continues in the same way because he has had a very good level in the last three matches."