Simeone: I imagine I'll return to Inter

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone says he expects to take charge of Inter in future.

The former Argentina midfielder has been linked with a number of major European clubs as a result of his impressive four years at the Vicente Calderon, though Atletico president Enrique Cerezo has said he expects him to remain in charge "for a long time".

Simeone is in no hurry to call time on his spell in La Liga but admits he is tempted by the prospect of a return to San Siro, where he won the UEFA Cup in 1998 as a player.

"During my career I expect to go to many places, whether it is now or in the future," he told Sport Mediaset. "Not right now, because I am happy here, but there will be an opportunity to return to Milan.

"It is not a dream. It is a situation I have imagined, just like how I imagined that I would return to Atletico."

Simeone, linked with Chelsea earlier this season, has stated previously he would consider taking charge of Lazio, a club with whom he enjoyed a hugely successful playing spell.

The 45-year-old signed a new deal with Atleti last year, which expires in 2020.