Simeone: I imagine I'll return to Inter
Diego Simeone is in no rush to leave Atletico Madrid but imagines he will get the chance to become head coach of Inter one day.
Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone says he expects to take charge of Inter in future.
The former Argentina midfielder has been linked with a number of major European clubs as a result of his impressive four years at the Vicente Calderon, though Atletico president Enrique Cerezo has said he expects him to remain in charge "for a long time".
Simeone is in no hurry to call time on his spell in La Liga but admits he is tempted by the prospect of a return to San Siro, where he won the UEFA Cup in 1998 as a player.
"During my career I expect to go to many places, whether it is now or in the future," he told Sport Mediaset. "Not right now, because I am happy here, but there will be an opportunity to return to Milan.
"It is not a dream. It is a situation I have imagined, just like how I imagined that I would return to Atletico."
Simeone, linked with Chelsea earlier this season, has stated previously he would consider taking charge of Lazio, a club with whom he enjoyed a hugely successful playing spell.
The 45-year-old signed a new deal with Atleti last year, which expires in 2020.
