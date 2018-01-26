Simeone slapped with three-match Copa ban

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has been banned for three Copa del Rey matches after being sent off during his side's quarter-final exit at the hands of Sevilla on Tuesday.

The Argentine was sent from the dugout shortly after Sevilla scored their third goal in the 3-1 victory at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan that gave them a 5-2 aggregate triumph.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation's Competition Committee has given Simeone a one-match ban for his dismissal and increased the suspension by a further two games after he applauded the officials as he departed the touchline.

The suspension only applies to Copa matches, meaning it will carry over into next season. He will be free to take his place in the technical area for Sunday's LaLiga meeting with Las Palmas at the Wanda Metropolitano.