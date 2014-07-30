Simeone talks up Hernandez transfer

Hernandez is down the pecking order behind strikers Robin van Persie, Wayne Rooney and Danny Welbeck at Manchester United and is tipped to leave Old Trafford after starting just six Premier League games last season.

Serie A outfit Inter and Spanish champions Atletico have been linked with the Mexico International in recent weeks.

Despite signing Mario Mandzukic from Bundesliga winners Bayern Munich as a replacement for Diego Costa, Atletico have only one recognised striker in their squad, with new recruit Antoine Griezmann a winger by trade.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Atletico's pre-season fixture against America on Wednesday, Simeone said 'anything is possible' before the transfer window closes.

"We speak to the sporting directors, we gave them the ideas on the type of players we want and then they get the players," said Simeone.

"With Javier Hernandez and plenty of other great players, anything is possible. We can't close the door to anyone until the transfer window closes.

"He is a vertical player, great in one on one situations, he's a great option for any team."

Atletico will go head-to-head with city rivals Real Madrid across two legs in the Supercopa de Espana next month, before opening their La Liga title defence against Rayo Vallecano on August 24.