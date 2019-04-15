Sir Alex Ferguson makes his pick for the Premier League title – all thanks to Manchester United

Manchester United’s two biggest rivals, Liverpool and Manchester City, are locked in a tight race for the championship.

The Reds are currently two points clear on top, but Pep Guardiola’s side have a game in hand to come against United at Old Trafford on April 24.

And Walters revealed that the Old Trafford legend discussed who he thinks will come out on top in a conversation with the Irishman’s former Burnley team-mate Bardsley.

“I was chatting with Phil Bardsley, and I’m going to drop a name here, he was sat with Sir Alex Ferguson,” Walters told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast.

“He sat with him and he thinks Liverpool are going to win it. He thinks Liverpool because he thinks United will get something out of the City game.”

Before then, Guardiola’s Manchester City must overcome a 1-0 first-leg quarter-final defeat against Tottenham to reach the Champions League semi-finals when the two clubs meet at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday. Liverpool have a 2-0 first-leg advantage over Porto.

