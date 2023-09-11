Sir Jim Ratcliffe says Manchester United takeover failure would be 'EXCRUCIATING'

Prospective Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe says that failing to complete a takeover at Old Trafford would be "too public and excruciating".

The INEOS founder had been among the frontrunners to buy the 13-time Premier League champions, along with prominent Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani.

But, amid recent reports that the Glazers had taken United off the market, the current situation is unclear.

The Glazers remain in control at Manchester United for now (Image credit: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Ratcliffe grew up on a council estate in the Manchester suburb of Failsworth and is a lifelong United fan – his determination to get involved has never been in doubt.

And the 70-year-old – whose company already owns Ligue 1 club Nice and Swiss Super League outfit Lausanne-Sport – has just discussed the potential sale of the Red Devils in a rare interview. Appearing on INEOS' television channel, INTV, he said:

"The Manchester United bid would have been unthinkable two or three years ago if we hadn't had some of the experiences some quite difficult experiences – with Lausanne and Nice.

"You can't really contemplate acquiring a brand like Manchester United and failing because the failure is just far too public and excruciating in a deal like that."

Ratcliffe has made his fortune in the chemicals industry, with May's most recent Sunday Times Rich List estimating his net worth to be £29.688bn.

The Glazers – who have held majority control at Old Trafford since 2005 – are said to value Manchester United at £10bn.

