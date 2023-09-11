Manchester United's EMBARRASSING Rasmus Højlund mistake revealed

Manchester United were reportedly unable to sell shirts with Rasmus Højlund's name on the back because they didn't have the right letters.

The Denmark striker, 20, joined United from Atalanta for £72m last month and, after a brief injury lay-off, made his debut as a substitute in the recent 3-1 defeat away to Arsenal.

But Red Devils fans still haven't been able to get their hands on a Højlund replica shirt – for quite a calamitous reason, it seems.

Hojlund has been in action for Denmark during the international break (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a report from MailOnline, United could not print jerseys with their new number 11's name on the back as the club shop did not have any of the Danish letter ø in stock.

Presumably, supporters in a hurry could have got themselves a 'Hojlund' shirt (or 'Hjlund'...) – but it wouldn't have been quite the same, would it?

Thankfully for the club, the øs have now arrived, and they can start selling kit bearing the name of their most expensive signing of the summer.

Back in June, United revealed their top-selling replica shirts from the 2022/23 season.

Marcus Rashford was the most popular choice among the Red Devils faithful, with 2022 summer signings Casemiro and Lisandro Martinez ranking second and third on the list respectively.

In 2021, United sold a whopping £187m worth of Cristiano Ronaldo shirts within 10 days of his return to Old Trafford.

