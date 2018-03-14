Sky suspends Carragher until the end of the season

Sky has suspended Jamie Carragher from his punditry duties until the end of the season following an internal review into the former Liverpool defender's conduct.

Carragher was filmed spitting towards a motorist and his 14-year-old daughter following last weekend's Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool, which the Red Devils won 2-1 at Old Trafford.

The 40-year-old has since apologised to the family and condemned his "moment of madness" during an interview with Sky News on Monday.

But the broadcaster removed the ex-Liverpool player from its football coverage and will conduct a review prior to the beginning of next season "to establish whether Carragher is fit to return".

"Jamie has taken full responsibility for what has happened and we will ensure he gets the help he needs to guarantee something like this never happens again," a Sky statement read.

"Before the start of the next season we will sit down with Jamie to discuss whether he is ready to return to his role."

Carragher was also dropped by Danish broadcaster TV3 for their coverage of United's Champions League deafeat to Sevilla on Tuesday night.