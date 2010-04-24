Sneijder doubtful for Barca clash

The former Real Madrid man, who scored in Inter's 3-1 first-leg win, came off at half time in the 3-1 Serie A victory over Atalanta which sent Jose Mourinho's side top on Saturday.

"Wesley Sneijder has undergone a medical check-up which showed a muscle tweak in his left thigh," Inter said in a statement.

"The condition of the Dutch midfielder will be monitored in the next 48 hours."

The possible absence of Sneijder on Wednesday would be a big blow for Inter given he has been one of their most consistent players this season and expertly links midfield and attack.

Forward Goran Pandev and right-back Maicon were not risked for the Atalanta game because of muscle tightness and a broken tooth respectively but are in line to be fit for the Barca game.

