Sneijder doubtful for Barca clash
By app
MILAN - Inter Milan's influential playmaker Wesley Sneijder is a doubt for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg in Barcelona due to a thigh problem.
The former Real Madrid man, who scored in Inter's 3-1 first-leg win, came off at half time in the 3-1 Serie A victory over Atalanta which sent Jose Mourinho's side top on Saturday.
"Wesley Sneijder has undergone a medical check-up which showed a muscle tweak in his left thigh," Inter said in a statement.
"The condition of the Dutch midfielder will be monitored in the next 48 hours."
The possible absence of Sneijder on Wednesday would be a big blow for Inter given he has been one of their most consistent players this season and expertly links midfield and attack.
Forward Goran Pandev and right-back Maicon were not risked for the Atalanta game because of muscle tightness and a broken tooth respectively but are in line to be fit for the Barca game.
