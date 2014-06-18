Sneijder open to summer Man United switch

Van Gaal will swap the national team for life at Old Trafford at the conclusion of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, which his team started with a 5-1 thrashing of world and European champions Spain last week.

The 30-year-old moved to Turkish Super Lig outfit Galatasaray in January 2013 and was particularly influential last term, scoring 17 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions.

Sneijder is happy at the club but added that his affection for Van Gaal could tempt him to join a club in United that he has been regularly linked with in recent years.

"In the Netherlands, Van Gaal is something like the head teacher of a school," he said.

"Not everyone is lucky enough to get into his good books. He trains his players very hard and always expects the highest standards.

"I am happy at Galatasaray, I have established myself at the club and have settled in.

"However, if Van Gaal were to make me an offer, I would have to at least consider it.

"Nobody from the Netherlands can simply reject Van Gaal."