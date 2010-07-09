Sneijder to stay at Inter Milan

Sneijder’s performances for Holland during this summer's World Cup finals have proved pivotal to the team's success at the tournament, with the 26 year-old scoring five times to lead Bert van Marwijk's side to Sunday's final against Spain.

It has been quite a year for the playmaker, after he helped guide Inter to a stunning treble triumph last season, as the Nerazzurri lifted the Serie A, Coppa Italia and Champions League titles.

And as a result, the former Real Madrid man's displays have reportedly attracted the interest of Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford, who is believed to see Sneijder as the ideal replacement for Paul Scholes - expected to leave the Red Devils next summer.

Inter president Massimo Moratti recently revealed that United had expressed an interest in the midfield maestro, telling Sky Sport Italia:

"The interest from Manchester United in Sneijder is real, but I didn't look into it in an attempt not to fall into temptation."

However, the former Ajax starlet has since stated that he has no intention of leaving Inter for United, insisting that he is eager to continue winning more silverware with the current European and Italian champions.

Speaking to NOS, Sneijder said: “It is correct that Manchester United have approached Inter about my availability, but I don't have the intention to leave Inter any time soon.

"My heart is with Inter. I've won almost everything with Inter that we could win last year and I'm looking forward to winning even more titles here. I have set my sights on the Italian Super Cup, the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup.

"There are so many more titles to be won with my current club. Therefore, I will stay at Inter."

The Netherlands take on Spain on Sunday in the World Cup final before Inter Milan meet Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup on August 27, with both games giving Sneijder the chance to add to his medal collection.

