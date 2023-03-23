Soccer AM HASN'T been cancelled after all
At least not yet – Soccer AM has life in it yet, with the presenter denying rumours the iconic Sky show has been canned
Soccer AM hasn't been cancelled after all, despite what you might have heard.
That's according to the presenter himself, John 'Fenners' Fendley, who has taken to social media to deny that a definitive decision has been made to can the iconic TV show at the end of the current season.
The Sun (opens in new tab) reported this week that Sky Sports had already told staff that Soccer AM wouldn't return for a 29th Premier League season, leaving just 10 more episodes left before its cancellation. A source told the publication, "It was a complete bombshell," that staff were "raging" at redundancies and that the final few shows were to "an interesting watch."
A post shared by John Fendley (@fennersinsta) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Yet Fenners has taken to Instagram to address the rumours directly.
"There’s been a lot of coverage in the past few days about Soccer AM so I wanted to clarify the situation," he wrote "Sky has made a proposal about next season and we will go into a consultation process. No decisions have been made at this stage and no one has been made redundant.
"@1jimmybullard (opens in new tab) and I and the rest of the @socceram (opens in new tab) team will see you on Saturday."
A football comedy broadcast ahead of Saturday football, Soccer AM has been a staple of Sky Sports for almost three decades – though BT Sport now hold the broadcast rights to the early kick-off. From car park football challenges to studio guests and interviews, the show has been a cult hit, introducing new phrases to the sport and even being responsible for campaigning for the star on England's shirt.
It was reported that Saturday Social – a show aimed at younger viewers – was to be brought into the Soccer AM slot after the show's cancellation.
Fenners has presented Soccer AM since 2015, with Andy Goldstein, Tim Lovejoy and Helen Chamberlain all among the show's previous presenters.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.