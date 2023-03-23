Soccer AM hasn't been cancelled after all, despite what you might have heard.

That's according to the presenter himself, John 'Fenners' Fendley, who has taken to social media to deny that a definitive decision has been made to can the iconic TV show at the end of the current season.

The Sun (opens in new tab) reported this week that Sky Sports had already told staff that Soccer AM wouldn't return for a 29th Premier League season, leaving just 10 more episodes left before its cancellation. A source told the publication, "It was a complete bombshell," that staff were "raging" at redundancies and that the final few shows were to "an interesting watch."

Yet Fenners has taken to Instagram to address the rumours directly.

"There’s been a lot of coverage in the past few days about Soccer AM so I wanted to clarify the situation," he wrote "Sky has made a proposal about next season and we will go into a consultation process. No decisions have been made at this stage and no one has been made redundant.

"@1jimmybullard (opens in new tab) and I and the rest of the @socceram (opens in new tab) team will see you on Saturday."

Soccer AM's Max Rushden and Helen Chamberlain back in the show's mid-2000s heyday (Image credit: Getty Images)

A football comedy broadcast ahead of Saturday football, Soccer AM has been a staple of Sky Sports for almost three decades – though BT Sport now hold the broadcast rights to the early kick-off. From car park football challenges to studio guests and interviews, the show has been a cult hit, introducing new phrases to the sport and even being responsible for campaigning for the star on England's shirt.

It was reported that Saturday Social – a show aimed at younger viewers – was to be brought into the Soccer AM slot after the show's cancellation.

Fenners has presented Soccer AM since 2015, with Andy Goldstein, Tim Lovejoy and Helen Chamberlain all among the show's previous presenters.