Liverpool confirm ACL injury for midfielder Sofie Lundgaard

Sofie Lundgaard has suffered an ACL injury and will be out for several months, club Liverpool have confirmed.

The midfielder, 22, sustained the injury in the Reds' 3-2 win against Tottenham on Sunday in the Women's Super League.

Liverpool have said Lundgaard will see a surgeon this week.

Liverpool women boss Matt Beard on Sofie Lundgaard: 'We're devastated'

Liverpool manager Matt Beard said: “We’re all devastated for Sofie. We have to rally around her because it’s going to be tough at times during the rehabilitation programme.

“Sometimes these things happen in football and it can be so cruel. This is going to be a test of her character but I’m sure she will come back stronger from it with the support network she has here and the closeness of our group of players and staff."

Liverpool next play Manchester City and then newly promoted Crystal Palace in the WSL on 13 and 20 October respectively.

Beard added: “It’s a blow for us because she’s had a really good pre-season and recently got herself into the team but the most important thing right now is making sure we’re all there for her and helping her in any way we can.”

Lungaard, who signed for Liverpool from Fortuna Hjorring in 2023, is one of several WSL players out with ACL injury.

Everton have had two ACL injuries so far this season with Aurora Galli and Inma Gabarro ruled out. Chelsea's Sam Kerr, Mia Fishel and Sophie Ingle are also among players on the sidelines.

Everton manager Brian Sorensen has said: "It's extremely tough, especially with the small squad we have. It's two really good players for us, high profile.

"We hadn’t had an ACL for three years and now two in a week which is never fun."

In FourFourTwo's view, the ACL injury list will only increase until more studies look into the reasons behind the issue in women's football.