Liverpool confirm ACL injury for midfielder Sofie Lundgaard

Denmark youth international Sofie Lundgaard was substituted with injury during Liverpool women's Super League match against Tottenham

Sofie Lundgaard of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Melwood Training Centre on October 04, 2024 in Liverpool, England.
Sofie Lungaard has been capped at Denmark youth level (Image credit: Nikki Dyer - LFC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Sofie Lundgaard has suffered an ACL injury and will be out for several months, club Liverpool have confirmed.

The midfielder, 22, sustained the injury in the Reds' 3-2 win against Tottenham on Sunday in the Women's Super League.

