The full Liverpool women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25

Here's the Liverpool women's squad for the Women's Super League season, as the Reds hope for another big campaign

The Liverpool women's squad had a great season last time out – now they're looking to go again.

The Reds’ fourth-placed finish last season was a big achievement. With a shrewd manager in Matt Beard, a new home in St Helens and one of the best training facilities, Liverpool are a club on the up. 

Swipe to scroll horizontally
No.PlayerPos
1Rachael LawsGK
2Lucy ParryDF
3Gemma EvansDF
4Grace FiskDF
5Niamh Fahey (captain)DF
6Jasmine MatthewsDF
7Cornelia KapocsFW
8Fūka NaganoMF
9Leanne KiernanFW
10Sophie Román HaugFW
11Olivia SmithFW
12Taylor Hinds (vice-captain)DF
13Mia EnderbyFW
14Marie HöbingerMF
15Sofie LundgaardMF
16Teagan MicahGK
17Jenna ClarkDF
18Ceri HollandMF
20Yana DaniëlsFW
22Faye KirbyGK
23Gemma BonnerDF
34Hannah SilcockMF
36Zara ShawMF

