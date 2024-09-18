The full Liverpool women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25
Here's the Liverpool women's squad for the Women's Super League season, as the Reds hope for another big campaign
The Liverpool women's squad had a great season last time out – now they're looking to go again.
The Reds’ fourth-placed finish last season was a big achievement. With a shrewd manager in Matt Beard, a new home in St Helens and one of the best training facilities, Liverpool are a club on the up.
They’ve also signed highly-rated Canadian teenager Olivia Smith for a club-record fee. A side with Fuka Nagano and Marie Hobinger firing has every chance of remaining a top-four outfit, too.
In fact, it's easy to forget that this is the third season for the Reds back in the top tier. The club have made huge progress and following plenty of squad churn over the summer, expectations are high.
Liverpool women will be entering the League Cup come October, too. The Merseysiders have been drawn in a tough group alongside Everton, Manchester United and Newcastle.
The FA Cup comes in January. Liverpool enter at the fourth round of the competition, as a WSL side.
FourFourTwo has everything you need to know about the Liverpool women's squad for the following season, including previews on the key player to watch and the manager. Scroll down to learn more and find out more about all WSL squads here.
Liverpool women's squad
The Liverpool women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
- GK: Rachael Laws
- GK: Teagan Micah
- GK: Faye Kirby
- DF: Lucy Parry
- DF: Gemma Evans
- DF: Grace Fisk
- DF: Niamh Fahey (captain)
- DF: Jasmine Matthews
- DF: Taylor Hinds (vice-captain)
- DF: Jenna Clark
- DF: Gemma Bonner
- MF: Fūka Nagano
- MF: Marie Höbinger
- MF: Sofie Lundgaard
- MF: Ceri Holland
- MF: Hannah Silcock
- MF: Zara Shaw
- FW: Cornelia Kapocs
- FW: Leanne Kiernan
- FW: Sophie Román Haug
- FW: Olivia Smith
- FW: Mia Enderby
- FW: Yana Daniëls
Squad numbers
The Liverpool women's squad numbers for the Women's Super League, 2024/25
|No.
|Player
|Pos
|1
|Rachael Laws
|GK
|2
|Lucy Parry
|DF
|3
|Gemma Evans
|DF
|4
|Grace Fisk
|DF
|5
|Niamh Fahey (captain)
|DF
|6
|Jasmine Matthews
|DF
|7
|Cornelia Kapocs
|FW
|8
|Fūka Nagano
|MF
|9
|Leanne Kiernan
|FW
|10
|Sophie Román Haug
|FW
|11
|Olivia Smith
|FW
|12
|Taylor Hinds (vice-captain)
|DF
|13
|Mia Enderby
|FW
|14
|Marie Höbinger
|MF
|15
|Sofie Lundgaard
|MF
|16
|Teagan Micah
|GK
|17
|Jenna Clark
|DF
|18
|Ceri Holland
|MF
|20
|Yana Daniëls
|FW
|22
|Faye Kirby
|GK
|23
|Gemma Bonner
|DF
|34
|Hannah Silcock
|MF
|36
|Zara Shaw
|MF
Key player
Liverpool women's key player: Marie Hobinger
Liverpool have exciting young forwards in Olivia Smith and Leanne Kiernan – and a set-piece specialist to supply them in Marie Hobinger. The 23-year-old Austrian signed last summer and made an instant impact, becoming an ever-present in Matt Beard's side and notching five goals along the way.
Manager
Liverpool women's manager: Matt Beard
An experienced hand in women's football, Matt Beard's coaching career really took off at the Millwall Lionesses before the job at Chelsea opened up. The 46-year-old is now in his second spell at Liverpool, having left the first time to go to Boston Breakers.
