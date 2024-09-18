The full Liverpool women's squad for Women's Super League 2024/25

The Liverpool women's squad had a great season last time out – now they're looking to go again.

The Reds’ fourth-placed finish last season was a big achievement. With a shrewd manager in Matt Beard, a new home in St Helens and one of the best training facilities, Liverpool are a club on the up.

They’ve also signed highly-rated Canadian teenager Olivia Smith for a club-record fee. A side with Fuka Nagano and Marie Hobinger firing has every chance of remaining a top-four outfit, too.

In fact, it's easy to forget that this is the third season for the Reds back in the top tier. The club have made huge progress and following plenty of squad churn over the summer, expectations are high.

Liverpool women will be entering the League Cup come October, too. The Merseysiders have been drawn in a tough group alongside Everton, Manchester United and Newcastle.

The FA Cup comes in January. Liverpool enter at the fourth round of the competition, as a WSL side.

FourFourTwo has everything you need to know about the Liverpool women's squad for the following season, including previews on the key player to watch and the manager. Scroll down to learn more and find out more about all WSL squads here.

Liverpool women's squad

Liverpool women in training

The Liverpool women's squad for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

GK: Rachael Laws

GK: Teagan Micah

GK: Faye Kirby

DF: Lucy Parry

DF: Gemma Evans

DF: Grace Fisk

DF: Niamh Fahey (captain)

DF: Jasmine Matthews

DF: Taylor Hinds (vice-captain)

DF: Jenna Clark

DF: Gemma Bonner

MF: Fūka Nagano

MF: Marie Höbinger

MF: Sofie Lundgaard

MF: Ceri Holland

MF: Hannah Silcock

MF: Zara Shaw

FW: Cornelia Kapocs

FW: Leanne Kiernan

FW: Sophie Román Haug

FW: Olivia Smith

FW: Mia Enderby

FW: Yana Daniëls

Squad numbers

The Liverpool women's squad numbers for the Women's Super League, 2024/25

Swipe to scroll horizontally No. Player Pos 1 Rachael Laws GK 2 Lucy Parry DF 3 Gemma Evans DF 4 Grace Fisk DF 5 Niamh Fahey (captain) DF 6 Jasmine Matthews DF 7 Cornelia Kapocs FW 8 Fūka Nagano MF 9 Leanne Kiernan FW 10 Sophie Román Haug FW 11 Olivia Smith FW 12 Taylor Hinds (vice-captain) DF 13 Mia Enderby FW 14 Marie Höbinger MF 15 Sofie Lundgaard MF 16 Teagan Micah GK 17 Jenna Clark DF 18 Ceri Holland MF 20 Yana Daniëls FW 22 Faye Kirby GK 23 Gemma Bonner DF 34 Hannah Silcock MF 36 Zara Shaw MF

Key player

Marie Hobinger (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool women's key player: Marie Hobinger

Liverpool have exciting young forwards in Olivia Smith and Leanne Kiernan – and a set-piece specialist to supply them in Marie Hobinger. The 23-year-old Austrian signed last summer and made an instant impact, becoming an ever-present in Matt Beard's side and notching five goals along the way.

Manager

Liverpool women's manager: Matt Beard

An experienced hand in women's football, Matt Beard's coaching career really took off at the Millwall Lionesses before the job at Chelsea opened up. The 46-year-old is now in his second spell at Liverpool, having left the first time to go to Boston Breakers.