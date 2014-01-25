Solskjaer confirms potential striker swap

Speaking after Saturday's 1-0 win at Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup fourth round, Solskjaer confirmed that the club were looking at the possibility of a deal involving the two players.

Odemwingie was not part of the matchday squad at the Reebok Stadium and has scored once in 15 league appearances for the Welsh outfit this season.

Jones, meanwhile, has played just seven league games for Stoke during this campaign without finding the net, although he does have five goals to his name in the cup competitions.

"There is potential to do a deal with Peter Odemwingie going to Stoke and Kenwyne Jones coming to us," said Solskjaer.

"I can't confirm anything until deals are done and medicals are done but we are a long way down that road.

"I can't say anything else about any other players."