Spartak's Romulo out indefinitely with knee tear

The 22-year-old Brazil international, who joined Spartak on a four-year contract from Vasco da Gama in June, tore cruciate ligaments in his knee in a 3-1 win at Rostov.

The player will have surgery in Germany, the Muscow club said on their website.

Spartak, who host Scottish champions Celtic in the Champions League Group G match next week, have several key players out with injuries, including captain Sergei Parshivlyuk and leading striker Welliton.