Spartak's Romulo out indefinitely with knee tear
By app
Spartak Moscow midfielder Romulo will miss most of the season after injuring his knee in Sunday's league match, the Russian Premier League club said on Monday.
The 22-year-old Brazil international, who joined Spartak on a four-year contract from Vasco da Gama in June, tore cruciate ligaments in his knee in a 3-1 win at Rostov.
The player will have surgery in Germany, the Muscow club said on their website.
Spartak, who host Scottish champions Celtic in the Champions League Group G match next week, have several key players out with injuries, including captain Sergei Parshivlyuk and leading striker Welliton.
