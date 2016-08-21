Sporting announce loan signing of Arsenal forward Campbell

Sporting CP have confirmed that Joel Campbell has joined on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

Campbell will join up with Jorge Jesus' side ahead of their match against Porto next weekend.

Despite making 30 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal last campaign, the Costa Rica international has been sent on loan for a fifth time following spells with Lorient, Real Betis, Olympiacos and Villarreal.

The 24-year-old has made only 11 starts in the English top flight since signing for Arsene Wenger's men back in 2011.