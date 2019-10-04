St Etienne will hope nothing can stop them after hiring Puel as manager

St Etienne have appointed Claude Puel as their new general manager and coach after suspending Ghislain Printant.

The Ligue 1 strugglers announced the suspension of Printant for a possible breach of contract on Friday afternoon.

And within 30 minutes, St Etienne named former Leicester and Southampton boss Puel, 58, as his replacement until 2022.

Puel, who will be assisted by Jacky Bonnevay, will take over a side sitting second bottom in the table.