St Mirren charged with breaching coronavirus protocols ahead of postponed games

St Mirren have been charged with breaching coronavirus protocols ahead of two postponed fixtures.

The Paisley club face a Scottish Professional Football League disciplinary hearing next month.

Saints could not fulfil fixtures against Motherwell and Hamilton and could now lose the points from both games.

The league stated that it was “alleged that St Mirren FC breached the SPFL’s Covid-19 regulations”.

St Mirren declared they would "robustly" defend themselves against the accusations.

St Mirren declared they would “robustly” defend themselves against the accusations.

The Buddies saw two players test positive and a third told to self-isolate at the start of the week leading up to the scheduled visit of Motherwell on October 17.

A further positive test prompted the game to be postponed inside three hours of kick-off after St Mirren told the SPFL they only had eight outfield players and four goalkeepers.

After further positive tests the following week, St Mirren only had 11 players available and the visit of Hamilton was called off on the Friday evening.

Kilmarnock previously vowed to defend their position fully.

Motherwell could be set to get two 3-0 wins after Kilmarnock were earlier charged with the same offence after their entire first-team squad were ordered to self-isolate following six positive cases ahead of the Steelmen’s scheduled visit to Rugby Park.

A sub-committee of the SPFL board, chaired by an independent legally-qualified professional, will hear cases against both Saints and Killie on November 10-11.

Kilmarnock previously vowed to defend their position fully.