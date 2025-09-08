Manchester City and Premier League reach agreement over long-standing regulations dispute
Manchester City and the Premier League have agreed a settlement in relation to their dispute over Associated Party Transaction Rules (APTs)
Manchester City have been involved in a legal case with the Premier League over the competition's APT rules since last year.
The league's rules were introduced to ensure commercial deals between a club and entities linked to its owners, such as sponsorship agreements, are conducted at a fair market value.
Such rules were brought in to prevent clubs, often those owned by nation states, from inflating revenue to bypass financial regulations by agreeing sponsorship deals with companies linked to the ownership.
Premier League and Manchester City release joint statement
Man City have argued that APT rules were 'anti-competitive and unlawful'. However, this dispute has now been resolved with an out-of-court settlement, per a statement released by the club.
Originally, an independent arbitration tribunal found three aspects of the old APT rules to be unlawful. The Premier League subsequently revised the rules.
The statement released by City and the Premier League reads: "The Premier League and Manchester City FC have reached a settlement in relation to the arbitration commenced by the club earlier this year concerning the Premier League’s Associated Party Transaction (APT) Rules and as a result the parties have agreed to terminate the proceedings.
"This settlement brings an end to the dispute between the parties regarding the APT Rules. As part of the settlement, Manchester City accepts that the current APT Rules are valid and binding."
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Neither the Premier League nor the club will be making further comment about the matter.
This is a separate matter from the 115 financial charges against the club.
Supporters of clubs like Newcastle United have also taken issue with the rules given their association with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
Newcastle are majority controlled by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of the oil-rich Middle Eastern nation.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.