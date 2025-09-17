Everton in for possible £50m budget boost as Jack Grealish permanent transfer possibility revealed
Everton are being sued by fellow Premier League club Burnley - but it's hardly an open-and-shut case
Everton could be forced to pay £50m to Premier League rivals Burnley, but only if they are found to have gained a sporting advantage after breaching the division's financial controls.
Burnley's complaint is in relation to the 2021-22 season when the two teams were competing to remain in the top flight.
The Clarets allege Everton gained a sporting advantage by spending beyond their means, whilst under the ownership of Farhad Moshiri, subsequently finishing the 2021-22 campaign on more points than the Turf Moor club and preserving their Premier League status.
Everton walking £50m tightrope in legal case brought by Burnley
Burnley are seeking upwards of £50m in lost earnings after the club were relegated and spent 2022-23 in the second tier, where broadcast revenues are significantly lower than the top flight.
Everton were found to have breached the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability rules (PSR) and were given a 10-point deduction, which was later reduced to six on appeal.
The Toffees' deduction was applied during the 2022-23 season, after Burnley had already been relegated.
According to the 'i', supporters may never learn of the outcome of the case, which is being heard in Central London.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Burnley's legal representatives are required to prove Everton gained a sporting advantage due to their spending which breached PSR.
Had the points deduction been applied at the time, Burnley, who finished 18th that year, would have stayed up at Everton's expense.
On the other hand, if Everton are able to avoid paying compensation, the club will have £50m to invest, potentially on the playing squad.
Everton may have already budgeted for the compensation payment, meaning a favourable outcome in court will hand club chiefs the funds to possibly even make Jack Grealish's loan from Manchester City permanent.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
