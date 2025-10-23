Incredible ref error means game will be REPLAYED

News
By published

Wythenshawe v Holker Old Boys is set to be replayed after an error by the officials

The FA have said Wythenshawe v Holker Old Boys must be replayed
The FA have said Wythenshawe v Holker Old Boys must be replayed (Image credit: Getty Images)

The FA Vase first-round tie between Wythenshawe and Holker Old Boys will be replayed after the referee made a glaring error during a penalty shootout.

Wythenshawe were down to 10 men after Will Calligan was sent off, and after the game finished 2-2, the game went to a penalty shootout.

FA Vase game to be replayed after referee makes huge error

Whitstable Town are the reigning holders of the FA Vase

Whitstable Town are the reigning holders of the FA Vase (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a little-know rule that in order to even out the two teams during a shootout, the team who boast a man advantage must therefore declare one individual who will sit out.

Holker, unknown to them at the time, chose their goalkeeper, but as per FA rules, this means the game is now null and void and must be replayed.

An aerial view of Wembley Stadium

An aerial view of Wembley Stadium (Image credit: Alamy)

The Cumbrian side, who play in the 10th tier of English football, one league below Wythenshawe, said they were "deeply disappointed" by the decision to replay the game.

"This decision has arisen solely due to an error made by a Football Association-appointed and qualified referee, who failed to correctly apply the laws of the game during the penalty shootout," Holker said in a statement.

"At the time, Holker Old Boys acted entirely in accordance with the referee's instruction - an instruction which has since been deemed incorrect by the FA itself.

"As a result of this error, our club now faces unnecessary financial and logistical burdens, including the costs associated with a replay, lost prize money and the rearrangement of a scheduled league fixture.

Debbie Hewitt is the current Chairwoman of the FA

Debbie Hewitt (R) is the current Chairwoman of the FA (Image credit: Getty Images)

"These impacts are significant for a grassroots football club such as ours, where resources are limited and every pound makes a difference."

The replay will be held at Rakesmoor, Holker Old Boys home ground, on Saturday 01 November.

Matthew Holt
Matthew Holt

Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United and Reach PLC, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.