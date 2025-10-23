Incredible ref error means game will be REPLAYED

The FA have said Wythenshawe v Holker Old Boys must be replayed

The FA Vase first-round tie between Wythenshawe and Holker Old Boys will be replayed after the referee made a glaring error during a penalty shootout.

Wythenshawe were down to 10 men after Will Calligan was sent off, and after the game finished 2-2, the game went to a penalty shootout.

Holker emerged victorious by 4-3 in the shootout, but had to nominate a player not to be involved during the spotkicks and thus ruled out their goalkeeper.

It's a little-know rule that in order to even out the two teams during a shootout, the team who boast a man advantage must therefore declare one individual who will sit out.

Holker, unknown to them at the time, chose their goalkeeper, but as per FA rules, this means the game is now null and void and must be replayed.

The Cumbrian side, who play in the 10th tier of English football, one league below Wythenshawe, said they were "deeply disappointed" by the decision to replay the game.

"This decision has arisen solely due to an error made by a Football Association-appointed and qualified referee, who failed to correctly apply the laws of the game during the penalty shootout," Holker said in a statement.

"At the time, Holker Old Boys acted entirely in accordance with the referee's instruction - an instruction which has since been deemed incorrect by the FA itself.

"As a result of this error, our club now faces unnecessary financial and logistical burdens, including the costs associated with a replay, lost prize money and the rearrangement of a scheduled league fixture.

Debbie Hewitt (R) is the current Chairwoman of the FA (Image credit: Getty Images)

"These impacts are significant for a grassroots football club such as ours, where resources are limited and every pound makes a difference."

The replay will be held at Rakesmoor, Holker Old Boys home ground, on Saturday 01 November.