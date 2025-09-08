Footballer handed 10-month suspension after banned substance mistake in Manchester United game: report
UEFA has cracked down on the footballer who was found to have accidentally ingested a banned substance
Yeray Alvarez has been given a 10-month ban following a positive doping test after playing Manchester United last season.
Alvarez started both games against Manchester United as they lost 7-1 on aggregate in the Europa League.
The 30-year-old tested positive for a banned substance found in a medicine used to prevent hair loss following his cancer treatment.
Yeray Alvarez given 10-month suspension after banned substance mistake
Alvarez was found to have tested positive for canrenone, which is a diuretic that can sometimes be used as a masking agent.
He was diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2016 and had been taking the medicine to treat hair loss ever since.
Alvarez's defence admitted he had mistakenly ingested the substance by taking a medicine to prevent alopecia.
Although UEFA acknowledged and accepted Alvarez explanation that he did not mean to take the banned substance, they still found him guilty of committing a "non-intentional anti-doping rule violation."
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
He accepted a provisional suspension in June so his ban will be backdated. He will be able to play again from April 2, 2026, and will be allowed to train from February 2, 2026.
He has won the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana during his time with Athletic Club.
Athletic Club are back in action Alaves before kicking off their Champions League campaign at home against Arsenal.
Alvarez has made 257 appearances for the Basque club, despite the battle with illness earlier in his career.
Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.