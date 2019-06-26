St Mirren confirm manager Kearney’s exit

St Mirren have finally concluded exit talks with manager Oran Kearney after announcing his nine-month spell in charge had been terminated by “mutual consent”.

The Northern Irishman’s future in Paisley had been in doubt ever since reports emerged at the weekend of a fall-out with chairman Gordon Scott over his plans to continue commuting across the Irish Sea from his family home in Ballymoney.

Kearney has been missing since the first-team squad returned to their Ralston training base to begin their pre-season preparations amid suggestions he had been told to stay away.

Now after 72 hours of silence on the matter, Saints chiefs have at last announced Kearney’s reign is over.

In a statement, the club said: “The board can confirm that Oran Kearney has left the Club by mutual consent.

“The club wish to thank Oran for his time in charge and wish him every success in the future.”

Kearney made his move to Paisley last September, signing a three-year deal as he was called in to clean up the mess left by Alan Stubbs.

He successfully saved the club from relegation as he guided Saints to a play-off victory against Dundee United last month.

But the writing appeared on the wall when he failed to report back along with the players on Monday.

Saints then cancelled a pre-season friendly with the 40-year-old’s former club Coleraine scheduled for Saturday.

Kearney is now expected to rejoin the Bannsiders, who are currently without a boss after axing his successor Rodney McAree two months ago.

Former St Mirren skipper Jim Goodwin is now the bookmakers’ favourite to take over in the Buddies’ hot seat.