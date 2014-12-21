Sterling eager to catch Arsenal cold again

Brendan Rodgers' side consigned the London club to a 5-1 defeat on Merseyside in February after racing into a four-goal lead with only 20 minutes played.

Liverpool have failed to meet the high standards set last season during a disappointing 2014/15 campaign so far and sit 11th in the Premier League.

Sterling endured frustration as he was denied by David de Gea on several occasions amid Liverpool's 3-0 defeat at Manchester United last weekend, but then struck twice in a League Cup quarter-final win at Bournemouth on Wednesday.

The England forward, who also helped himself to a brace in the thrashing of Arsenal last season, sees no reason why Liverpool cannot get the better of Arsene Wenger's men once again.

"It was possibly one of the best games I've been involved in. It's always great to play against Arsenal and to beat them in such good fashion, playing really good football at times," Sterling told the club's official website.

"It showed the heights we were at last season. Hopefully this time around we can get on the front foot straight from the off like we did last year and get the win again this season.

"Our confidence is on its way back to where it should be and hopefully we can get out there with a quick start. We'll try to do the best we can do and we know that doing our best can definitely win us the game."