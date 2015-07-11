Sterling included in Liverpool's tour squad

Raheem Sterling has been included in Liverpool's squad for their Asia tour as rumours continued to swirl around his future at the club.

The England international has been at the centre of a contract saga with the Anfield club, who have rejected two bids from Premier League rivals Manchester City for his services.

With Sterling's deal set to expire in 2017, the winger missed a number of the club's training sessions this week due to illness.

However, Sterling is on Brendan Rodgers' squad list for the tour, which sees Liverpool play four friendlies in Asia before rounding off their trip against HJK Helsinki in Finland.

Striker Mario Balotelli is not included - having struggled during his debut season at Liverpool - with Fabio Borini and Jose Enrique also left out.

Divock Origi - who spent last season on loan at Lille in Ligue 1 - is set to make the trip, alongside close-season signings including Danny Ings and James Milner.

Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho are absent, having competed in the Copa America with Brazil, with Germany Under-21 midfielder Emre Can also afforded extra rest.